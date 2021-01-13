StockMarketWire.com - Technical products and services provider Diploma said that Anne Thorburn had been appointed as the senior independent director starting 20 January 2021.
The appointed followed the retirement of Charles Packshaw from the Diploma's board at the conclusion of this year's annual general meeting.
At 9:50am: [LON:DPLM] Diploma PLC share price was 0p at 2296p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
