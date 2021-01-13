StockMarketWire.com - Livestock products developer Eco Animal Health said it had received marketing authorisations from US and Canadian health authorities for its swine respiratory disease drug Aivlosin.
These approvals of Aivlosin added Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, a pathogen in swine respiratory disease, to the list of pathogens indicated for the control of swine respiratory disease, the company said.
The product would be marketed through Pharmgate Animal Health, the group's sales and marketing joint operation with Pharmgate Corp., it added.
At 9:56am: [LON:EAH] Eco Animal Health Group PLC share price was 0p at 237.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
