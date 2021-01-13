StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said it had received £1.25 million from Innovate UK to customise its biological threat-detection solution used in the automated detection of all airborne viruses, including COVID-19, to support end-use cases.
Kromek said it was 'engaging with potential customers for the COVID-19 detection system to develop deployment models and identify how it can best fit their needs.'
'The group expects the first pilots with potential users to commence by the end of this financial year and anticipates commercial deployment in 2021/22,' it added.
At 10:03am: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was 0p at 12.85p
