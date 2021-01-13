StockMarketWire.com - Charles Stanley Group's funds under management and administration (FUMA) increased by 10.1% in the third quarter of 2020, to £25.1 billion.
However, over the first three quarters of 2020 the group's average FUMA was down 7.8% from the year before.
Over the third quarter revenues remained stable but decreased marginally by 1.2% to £42.2 million.
This means total revenues in the year to 31 December 2020 declined to £124.1 million from £128.1 million the year before.
Charles Stanley CEO Paul Abberley said: 'Whilst uncertainty remains over the length of current market disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are confident that we will continue to make progress in the final quarter of our financial year.'
At 1:43pm: [LON:CAY] Charles Stanley Group PLC share price was 0p at 275p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
