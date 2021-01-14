CA
19/01/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
19/01/2021 07:30 import price index
19/01/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
15/01/2021 03:00 house price index
18/01/2021 03:30 GDP
18/01/2021 03:30 retail sales
18/01/2021 03:30 industrial output
DE
19/01/2021 07:00 CPI
19/01/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
ES
15/01/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
15/01/2021 10:00 foreign trade
19/01/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
19/01/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/01/2021 10:00 construction output
FR
15/01/2021 07:45 CPI
IE
15/01/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
18/01/2021 09:00 CPI
19/01/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
19/01/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
15/01/2021 04:30 revised retail sales
15/01/2021 04:30 tertiary industry index
18/01/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
UK
15/01/2021 07:00 trade
15/01/2021 07:00 GDP estimates
15/01/2021 07:00 index of production
15/01/2021 07:00 index of services
18/01/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
US
15/01/2021 13:30 advance monthly sales for retail & food services
15/01/2021 13:30 PPI
15/01/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
15/01/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
