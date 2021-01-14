AGM / EGM
15/01/2021 Zenith Energy Ltd (ZEN)
15/01/2021 Summerway Capital Plc Ord 1p (SWC)
15/01/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
15/01/2021 Katoro Gold PLC (KAT)
Ex-Dividend
15/01/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
15/01/2021 Rdl Realisation PLC (RDL)
15/01/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
15/01/2021 Gore Street Energy Storage Fund PLC (GSF)
15/01/2021 Discoverie Group PLC (DSCV)
15/01/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
15/01/2021 Creightons PLC (CRL)
15/01/2021 Carr's Group PLC (CARR)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com