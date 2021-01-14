StockMarketWire.com - Tesco reported a strong UK sales performance in its third quarter with like-for-like growth of 6.7% to £14.7 billion in the 13 weeks to 28 November.
The company said like-for-like sales in Christmas trading rose 8.1%.
Online sales growth was particularly good jumping 80%, equating to nearly £1 billion extra sales over the 19-week period.
Chief executive Ken Murphy said: 'Our focus on looking after our customers, including delivering record availability, robust safety measures and great value has enabled us to maintain strong momentum through the Christmas period, outperforming the market every week.
'We delivered a record Christmas across all of our formats and channels. In response to unprecedented demand for online groceries, colleagues delivered over seven million orders containing more than 400 million individual items over the Christmas period.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
