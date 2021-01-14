StockMarketWire.com - Online gambling company 888 said it expected performance to be 'moderately ahead' of its prior expectations following a strong end to the year.
Both revenue and active customer numbers in December rose to monthly records, and the company said it now expected to report revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, or EBITDA, 'moderately ahead' of its prior expectations.
The company attributed the performance to increased customer acquisitions, the positive impact of new products launched, and an acceleration in the shift from retail to online services witnessed across multiple consumer-facing industries.
