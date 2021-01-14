StockMarketWire.com - Food packaging group Hilton Food said annual performance topped its expectations as sales and volume growth was driven by its expansion efforts and the shift to home consumption arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Turnover in the UK was higher for the year, led by meat and fish volumes, while in Holland, red meat sales as well as vegetarian and vegan products sales had increased.
The development of its New Zealand facility was still on track to open in the third quarter of 2021, while its Belgium operation was proceeding in line with its expectations, the company said.
Looking ahead, Hilton's trading outlook remained positive, the company said, adding that its preliminary results were set to be released on 7th April 2021.
At 9:04am: [LON:HFG] Hilton Food Group PLC share price was 0p at 1156p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: