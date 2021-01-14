StockMarketWire.com - Real estate company Great Portland Estates said it had collected about 77% of December rent to date, though flagged a sharp decline building utilisation rates amid government-imposed lockdown measures.
Offices were operating at around 10% of full occupancy, with around 16% of its retail units were open.
'Whilst rental collection rates for the December quarter are ahead of September levels, building utilisation rates have greatly reduced once more and some sectors remain challenged,' the company said.
The company completed seven new lettings during the quarter, generating annual rent of £2.4 million.
Great Portland Estates expects to release its full year results to 31 March 2021 on Wednesday 19 May 2021.
At 9:27am: [LON:GPOR] Great Portland Estates PLC share price was 0p at 688p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
