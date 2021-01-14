StockMarketWire.com - Wizz Air said it has issued €500 million in three-year bonds at an interest rate of 1.35%.
The budget carrier says proceeds of the bonds, which are due in 2024, will be used to further strengthen its liquidity position.
Wizz Air chief executive József Váradi said: ‘We are pleased to announce our debut bond offering which demonstrates Wizz Air's access to alternative financing markets at highly attractive pricing.
‘The proceeds will further strengthen Wizz Air's already excellent liquidity position providing continued flexibility to respond to growth opportunities, as well as providing additional financial resilience.’
