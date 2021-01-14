StockMarketWire.com - Waste management company Biffa said the current lockdown was expected to have a more material impact than the second lockdown on a hit to volumes, though added that it remained on track to meet annual performance expectations.
At this stage, the company said it estimated that I&C volumes would drop to around 70-to-75% of prior year levels, with similar trends seen in landfill volumes.
The company expected the ongoing depressed rPET flake and PRN prices to continue through the final quarter, impacting the contribution from its Seaham facility.
Still, Biffa said it was on track to meet full-year expectations and added that third-quarter revenue about 95% of levels achieved in the prior-year period.
At 9:43am: [LON:BIFF] Biffa PLC share price was 0p at 234.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
