StockMarketWire.com - Online music retailer Gear4music upgraded its core earnings guidance for fiscal 2021 and said it had made a stronger than expected start to the year.
Fiscal 2021 EBITDA was expected be ahead of expectations, and not less than £16.5 million, above the £7.8 million last year.
The updated guidance comes as the company reported a jump in quarterly sales.
For the three months to 31 December 2020, sales jumped 30% to £52.2 million and gross margin improved by 370 basis points to 29.9%.
'Whilst there are further refinements for us to make, I am pleased that the planned reconfiguration of our delivery systems and transport network has performed well, and has supported stronger trading since 1 January 2021 than the Board had initially expected,' Gear4music's chief executive officer, Andrew Wass, said.
