StockMarketWire.com - CyanConnode reported a rise in revenue in the nine-month period ended December 2020 on increased shipments.
Revenue for the period were £3.4 million, compared with £1.5 million for the six-month period ended September 2020, as 259,000 modules were shipped, up from 92,000 shipped.
The company ended the period with net cash of £1.0 million, up £1 million seen at September 2020.
At 10:03am: [LON:CYAN] CyanConnode PLC share price was 0p at 4.35p
