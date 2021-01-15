AU
20/01/2021 15:30 Conference Board leading index
CA
19/01/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
20/01/2021 13:30 CPI
CH
19/01/2021 07:30 import price index
19/01/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
18/01/2021 03:30 retail sales
18/01/2021 03:30 industrial output
18/01/2021 03:30 GDP
DE
19/01/2021 07:00 CPI
19/01/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
20/01/2021 07:00 PPI
EU
19/01/2021 07:00 new passenger car registrations
19/01/2021 09:00 euro area balance of payments
19/01/2021 10:00 construction output
20/01/2021 10:00 Harmonised CPI
IT
18/01/2021 09:00 CPI
19/01/2021 09:00 foreign trade EU
19/01/2021 10:00 balance of payments
JP
18/01/2021 04:30 revised industrial production
UK
18/01/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
20/01/2021 07:00 PPI
20/01/2021 07:00 CPI
20/01/2021 09:30 ONS house price index
