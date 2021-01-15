StockMarketWire.com - Property group Segro said it had collected 98% of all rents for the year ending 31 December 2020.
As at 14 January, the company had received 88% of the £63 million of rent due in respect of UK rents payable in advance for the first quarter of 2021.
This represents a higher collection level than at the equivalent time in each of the three previous quarters.
The company expects the substantial balance of outstanding rents to be paid by the end of the quarter with the majority now due to be paid monthly.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
