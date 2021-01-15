StockMarketWire.com - Oilfield services provider Petrofac said that no charges have been brought against any group company or any other officers or employees after the Serious Fraud Office announced that a former employee of a Petrofac subsidiary has admitted additional charges under the UK Bribery Act 2010.
These charges relate to three historic contract awards in the UAE in 2013 and 2014.
No current board member of Petrofac Limited is alleged to have been involved.
Petrofac said its management is committed to operating at the highest standards of ethical business practice and the company will continue to engage with the SFO.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
