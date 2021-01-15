StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its non-small cell lung cancer drug Imfinzi had been been approved in the European Union and the UK for an additional dosing option.
The approval from the European Commission for a additional of 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, was based on data from several Imfinzi clinical trials.
'We are pleased to offer a four-week dosing option to lung cancer patients in Europe to meet an urgent need and help enable continuity of care during the pandemic,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
