StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca said its non-small cell lung cancer drug Imfinzi had been been approved in the European Union and the UK for an additional dosing option.

The approval from the European Commission for a additional of 1,500mg fixed dose every four weeks, was based on data from several Imfinzi clinical trials.

'We are pleased to offer a four-week dosing option to lung cancer patients in Europe to meet an urgent need and help enable continuity of care during the pandemic,' the company said.




