StockMarketWire.com - PVC products products maker Eurocell said underlying pre-tax profit would be ahead of current expectations following stronger than anticipated sales for November and December.
The strong sales performance previously announced for the 4 months to 31 October continued through to the end of the year, the company said.
Sales for H2 were £164 million, up 15% on H2 2019, while sales for the full year were £257 million, down 8% on 2019.
At 9:11am: [LON:ECEL] Eurocell Plc share price was 0p at 190p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
