StockMarketWire.com - Environmental and life science company DeepVerge said it had completed compulsory acquisition proceedings of Modern Water.
The announcement comes after the company previously announced that is had received valid acceptance from Modern Water's shareholders, who held, in aggregate, more than 90% of the latter's shares.
At 9:39am: [LON:DVRG] share price was 0p at 22.5p
