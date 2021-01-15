StockMarketWire.com - Cloud-based cybersecurity software vendor Osirium Technologies said revenue for the 12 months to 31 December 2020 in line with market expectations at £1.4 million. Cash balances as at 31 December 2020 were £1.4 million.
The group anticipates bookings for the year to be slightly ahead of market expectations at £1.55 million.
Chief executive David Guyatt said: '2020 was another year of significant strategic progress. As previously reported, the trading environment was challenging but, regardless, we were able to secure a number of landmark deals, continue to improve our product range, and lay the foundations for future growth through the expansion of our international partner network.
‘Our offering remains one of the most compelling available, as evidenced over the year by a string of competitive pitch wins against our largest competitors. The ease at which organisations can deploy our software continues to be a key differentiator for the group.’
At 9:46am: [LON:OSI] Osirium Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 20p
