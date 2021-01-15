StockMarketWire.com - Commercial stage pharma group Shield Therapeutics is taking part in an investor evening hosted by Shares Magazine and AJ Bell.
The group, which develops products for iron deficiency such as its Feraccru and Accrufer brands, will be offering investors insights on the company’s progress and development.
Hosted by chief executive officer Tim Watts, the presentation will take place online as part of the Shares Spotlight webinar on Wednesday 20 January 2021.
The event begins at 6pm (UK time) with Mr Watts presenting at 6.55pm.
Investors can register to attend the event by clinking the event link below: https://bit.ly/3sjqqiI
At 2:01pm: [LON:STX] Shield Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 128.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
