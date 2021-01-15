StockMarketWire.com - Copper mineralisation has begun at the first of three holes at the Racecourse Mineral Resource on the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project, New South Wales, Australia, operator Xtract has announced.
The company detailed that drill hole BRDD-20-001, currently at 804m, is advancing at a rate of 80-90m per 24 hours.
Xtract executive chairman, Colin Bird, said that progress was ‘very encouraging’ at the copper gold porphyry project, which has a resource estimate of 71Mt @ 0.44% Cu and 0.064g/t Au.
The depth of hole BRDD-20-001 will be extended beyond its planned depth of 815m, until it passes out of the mineralised zone.
Comprising of two additional drill holes, Xtract’s Phase One drilling programme will total 2,290m in depth.
At 2:05pm: [LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: