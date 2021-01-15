StockMarketWire.com - British energy giant BP has announced the resignation of one of its non-executive directors.
In an announcement to investors, the company confirmed that Dame Alison Carnwath has stepped down from the board with effect from yesterday, Thursday 14 January 2021.
Carnwath was appointed as an independent non-executive director back in May 2018 and was also a member of the group’s audit committee.
‘On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alison for the important contribution she has made to BP over the last three years,’ said Helge Lund, chair of the company.
The company has not yet announced Dame Carnwath’s replacement.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
