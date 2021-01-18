StockMarketWire.com - Teleradiology services provider Medica said medical director Stephen Davies had decided to retire and would stand down at the end of May.
He would be succeeded by current clinical director Robert Lavis.
Lavis had joined the Medica leadership team in September 2020, before which he worked as a reporting radiologist for the company for six years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
