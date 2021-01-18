StockMarketWire.com - Animal genetics company Genus upgraded its guidance on adjusted profit and revenue for the first half of the year, citing a continued strong performance.
For the six months to 31 December, adjusted pre-tax was now expected to be within a range of £47.0 million and £49.0 million, up from £36.6 million a year earlier.
Revenue was now expected to be within a range of £285.0 million to £287.0 million, up from £270.7 million.
High growth in volumes, revenue and adjusted operating profit were achieved across the groups' operations by both PIC and ABS, the company said.
'Based on the strong first half trading performance and the current momentum of PIC and ABS, the board currently anticipates that although growth in the second half is likely to be lower than experienced in the first half, Genus will perform ahead of its previous profit growth expectations for the financial year ending 30 June 2021,' it added.
The interim results were due to be announced 25 February 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
