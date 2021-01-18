StockMarketWire.com - Cosmetics group Warpaint London upgraded its annual guidance on the back of stronger-than-expected trading in the second half of 2020.

Revenue for the year through December was now expected to be at least £40 million, ahead of previous guidance of at least £37 million.

Adjusted profit from operations, excluding a non-cash accounting charge on forward foreign exchange options for 2021, was now expected to be in excess of £2.6 million.

Including the foreign exchange charge, adjusted profit from operations would exceed £2.2 million, 10% ahead of previously stated guidance of £2 million.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com