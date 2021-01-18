StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate investment trust LXi REIT lifted its quarterly dividend guidance after reporting 'robust' rent collection for the first quarter to date.
The dividend target had increased to to 1.46 pence per share for the quarter ending 31 March 2021, up from 1.44.
Rent collection to date was 98% for the quarter ending March 2021, and 96% on the basis of cash received versus contractual rent due and excluding rent deferrals.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
