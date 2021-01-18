StockMarketWire.com - Office and industrial property investor McKay Securities said it had collected 86% of total December quarter rents, increasing to 91% on receipt of agreed monthly payments later in the quarter.
Positive discussions in relation to the remaining outstanding rent were expected to generate further collection over the quarter, the company said.
For the financial year to date, 91% of all contracted rent had been collected, increasing to 95% on receipt of monthly and other deferred payments
Of the outstanding 5%, collection of up to a further 3% was anticipated
'We continue to secure high levels of rent collection, benefiting from the close relationships built up through our direct in-house portfolio management,' chief executive Simon Perkins said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: