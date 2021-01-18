StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Tertiary Minerals said it had staked claims over a new copper exploration project at Brunton Pass, Nevada.
The company said 24 mining claims had been staked with copper mineralisation spread over a 1 kilometre by 0.6 kilometre target area.
Exploration was underway, with a drone magnetic survey commissioned to commence within the next two weeks.
'We have been able to confirm historic reports of widespread copper mineralisation with significant grades at surface,' executive chairman Patrick Cheetham said.
'This adds a second copper project alongside our precious metals projects and complements our Lucky copper project where our planned drill programme is now permitted and where we expect to be drilling as soon as a rig becomes available.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
