StockMarketWire.com - Energy company Calisen set an expected long stop date of 30 September for the sale of the company to private consortium. The company also a court meeting and shareholder vote on the sale would take place on 11 February.
The court and shareholder meeting was scheduled for 11.30am and 11:45am.
The update came as the company confirmed it had sent out the scheme document to shareholders.
'The Calisen directors unanimously recommend that Calisen shareholders vote in favour of the scheme at the court meeting and the resolutions relating to the scheme at the general meeting,' the company said.
Foreign investment approval in Australia was no longer required in connection with the acquisition following recently enacted amendments to the Foreign Acquisitions and Takeovers Act 1975 in Australia, the company said.
Calisen previously announced in December, it had received an take-private offer from Coyote Bidco that valued the firm at £1.43 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: