StockMarketWire.com - Cancer care group Rutherford Health said it expected to raise funding by the end of March, either through a debt refinancing, sale and leaseback agreements or an equity raising.
'The company is continuing to explore potential sources of funding to support the company's rapid growth and expects that it will need to do so in the first quarter,' Rutherford Health said.
The company said it expected to achieve a 'significant' increase in revenue and patient numbers over the coming months, following contracts awarded by the National Health Service.
Rutherford Health had last week entered into a framework agreement with NHS England, under which it may win contracts to provide cancer treatment and diagnostic imaging services for NHS patients.
'Whilst revenue from the NHS England framework is not guaranteed, the company expects that NHS related activity in diagnostics, imaging, chemotherapy and radiotherapy will underpin much of the group's fixed operational centre costs in the year ending February 2022,' it said.
'The NHS England framework started in January 2021, with the first patients already booked for treatment in the group's North East, Thames Valley and North West facilities.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
