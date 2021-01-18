StockMarketWire.com - Financial product and services company CPP upgraded its core earnings guidance following a stronger-than-expected recovery in India.
For the year ended 31 December 2020, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was expected to be in a range of £7.1 million to £7.3 million, which was more than 10% ahead of the market consensus of £6.4 million, the company said.
A recovery in India, the group's key growth market, had been stronger than anticipated, both in its core business and in its majority owned business process management company, Globiva.
The group said it expected to report its full-year results on 24 March 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
