StockMarketWire.com - Support services group Equiniti confirmed it was in discussions to sell its direct-to-consumer business EQi.
Negotiations were ongoing and remained subject to commercial, operational and regulatory discussions, the company said.
'Accordingly, there is no certainty as to whether the transaction will take place at this moment in time, or at all,' it added.
At 8:15am: [LON:EQN] Equiniti Group PLC share price was 0p at 107.2p
