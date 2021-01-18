StockMarketWire.com - Business rescue and recovery specialist Begbies Traynor said it had completed the acquisition of CVR Global for up to £20.8 million.
CVR's specialisms included restructuring, financial distress, fraud and asset recovery, business disputes, and pension covenant reviews.
The acquisition would deliver a 'significant' expansion of the group's scale in London and the South of England and enhance its specialisms in business recovery and financial advisory, Begbies Traynor said.
In the financial year ended 31 March 2020, CVR reported annual revenue of £9.5 million and normalised pre-tax profits of £1.2 million when reported on the same basis as the group (unaudited), it added.
At 8:31am: [LON:BEG] Begbies Traynor Group PLC share price was 0p at 86p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: