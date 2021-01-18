StockMarketWire.com - Gold company AEX Gold said it would deliver its upcoming exploration plan for 2021 in South Greenland, in the coming weeks.
The company said it was currently finalising the contractual terms with its contractor that would lead to their mobilization at Nalunaq site in South Greenland in second half of 2021.
'Many of the project's long lead items have been awarded and the procurement plan is being followed as anticipated,' the company said. 'By locking down the key long lead items, supported by our engineering efforts, we have been able to continue de-risking the project's schedule,' it added.
At 8:51am: [LON:AEX] Aminex PLC share price was 0p at 0.93p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
