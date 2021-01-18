StockMarketWire.com - Fertilizer producer Salt Lake Potash said its Lake Way project at Wiluna in Western Australia was 81% complete at the end of December.
Major items now installed included sulphate-of-potash and schoenite crystallisers, centrifuges, attritioners, drag feeders and conveyors.
The processing plant was 88% complete.
Salt Lake Potash also announced that it had appointed corporate development head Grant Coyle as its interim chief financial officer.
At 9:28am: (LON:SO4) Salt Lake Potash Limited share price was 0p at 30p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
