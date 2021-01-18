StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Westmount Energy said it had upped its stake in JHI Associates to around 7.7%.
The company had acquired another 287,500 JHI shares for C$718,750 (£415,236).
JHI was a private, Ontario-registered, company established in 2014 and focused on oil exploration opportunities in the emerging Guyana-Suriname Basin.
