StockMarketWire.com - Natural resources company Blencowe Resources said it had raised £0.5 million in an oversubscribed equity placing at 8 pence per share.
Placees had also received an attaching half-warrant to subscribe for shares at 10 pence per share for a period of three years.
focussed on the development of the Orom-Cross Graphite Project in Uganda, is pleased to announce that it has raised
At 9:34am: [LON:BRES] share price was 0p at 6.1p
