StockMarketWire.com - Video games services provider Keywords Studios has appointed Sonia Lashand Sedler as chief operating officer with effect from 18 January 2021.
In this new board position which reports to CEO Andrew Day, Lashand Sedler will work closely with Day and CFO Jon Hauck and will be responsible for the day-to-day operational running of the business.
The company said the appointment will enable Day to focus 'more fully on the continued strategic development of the group'.
Lashand Sedler's most recent role was as global head of managed services and nanking strategy at Diebold Nixdorf, where she was responsible for its managed services business. Chief executive Andrew Day said: 'Following an extensive global search, I am delighted that Sonia has chosen to join Keywords Studios.
'Sonia's experience in driving operational excellence across an international footprint and in delivering best in class business critical services to global clients gained from within world class organisations made her the outstanding candidate.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:KWS] Keywords Studios PLC share price was 0p at 2080p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
