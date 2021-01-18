StockMarketWire.com - Mining group Xtract Resources has announced that copper mineralization has been recorded 160m past the planned finishing depth at the Racecourse Mineral Resource site on the Bushranger copper-gold exploration project in New South Wales, Australia.
In a further update on its drilling programme, the company said that drill hole BRDD-20-001, the first of three holes of the Phase One Drilling Programme, has now progressed to a depth of 975m, exceeding the 815m reached on 15 January 2021.
Executive chairman Colin Bird said: 'The hole continues to be strongly mineralized well past the planned hole depth, which is very encouraging for the scale of the porphyry system at Racecourse. We will continue to drill until we bottom out of the zone.'
Two further holes are planned for the first phase of drilling, with a combined depth of 2,290m.
At 1:44pm: [LON:XTR] Xtract Resources Plc share price was 0p at 1.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: