StockMarketWire.com - Software investor HgCapital Trust has announced an investment in TeamSystem, an Italian provider of ERP and business management software to SMEs and professionals.
Hg, the manager of HgCapital Trust, has held a minority position in TeamSystem since 2015, following its majority exit to a vehicle indirectly held by Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners VII.
A transaction was recently agreed to transfer TeamSystem to a vehicle indirectly held by Hellman & Friedman Capital Partners IX.
As part of this transaction, Hg's Genesis 6 Fund will sell its minority holding in TeamSystem.
The transaction values HGT's existing investments in TeamSystem at £21.3 million.
HgCapital Trust will then invest approximately £14.3 million in TeamSystem, with other institutional clients of Hg investing alongside HGT through the Hg Genesis 8 Fund.
It was confirmed that as a result of this transaction, Hg will remain as a minority investor in the business.
HgCapital Trust's liquid resources available for future deployment, including all announced transactions, are estimated to be £154 million.
