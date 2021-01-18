StockMarketWire.com - Kettle safety controls company Strix announced it has signed a contract with livestock company Chia Tai to adopt its HaloPure technology at one of its pig farms in China.
It reported that its HaloPure technology was selected for its water purification and disinfection solution technologies to prevent the spread of African swine fever virus.
Strix will install the full system by end of January 2021.
The company said the technology has been identified for use in other healthcare and dentistry applications, with 35 hospitals in China having indicated they are adopting this technology for dental services and 28 hospitals for rinse water, and expects sales in 2021.
Chief executive Mark Bartlett said: 'The Strix HaloPure technology represents a highly attractive proposition for industries that require a water purification and disinfection solution and we are delighted with the continued progress being made following the successful implementation into the pig and chicken farming industry and the dental market in China.
'We look forward to updating the market on further developments of the success of this technology in due course.'
