StockMarketWire.com - Agricultural services group Origin Enterprises has announced its extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on 28 January 2021 will be held under 'constrained circumstances' due to Covid-19.
At the EGM, the company will seek approval of certain resolutions relating to the replacement of the CREST system with a system operated by Euroclear Bank for the electronic settlement of trading in the company's shares.
Origin Enterprises said that the EGM will now be held effectively as a closed meeting, as it is not in a position to allow physical attendance for shareholders.
In a notice to shareholders, the company said it recognised the 'importance of continuing engagement in the lead up to the EGM', while conducting the meeting in accordance with the Irish Government's Covid-19 related public health measures and public health advice.
It is inviting shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting, as well as to submit any questions beforehand.
The company is also providing conference call facilities to allow for shareholders to listen to proceedings, although shareholders will not be able to use this facility to vote, ask questions or table resolutions during the meeting.
Origin Enterprises said it would 'monitor the evolving situation around the Covid-19 pandemic' and that the arrangements for the EGM are subject to change, possibly at short notice.
