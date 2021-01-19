Interim Result
20/01/2021 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/01/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
21/01/2021 Sensyne Health PLC (SENS)
22/01/2021 Theworks.Co.UK PLC (WRKS)
25/01/2021 Yamana Gold Inc. Com Shs Npv Cdi (AUY)
26/01/2021 Pz Cussons PLC (PZC)
26/01/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)
27/01/2021 Hargreaves Services PLC (HSP)
Final Result
25/01/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
27/01/2021 Redx Pharma Plc (REDX)
AGM / EGM
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Prairie Mining Ltd (PDZ)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Sabien Technology Group PLC (SNT)
20/01/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
21/01/2021 Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (MAFL)
21/01/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
21/01/2021 Brandshield Systems PLC (BRSD)
21/01/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
21/01/2021 Grafton Group PLC (GFTU)
22/01/2021 Ironveld PLC (IRON)
22/01/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
22/01/2021 Salt Lake Potash Limited (SO4)
25/01/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
27/01/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
27/01/2021 Critical Metals Plc Ord Gbp0.005 (CRTM)
27/01/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
Trading Statement
20/01/2021 Cairn Energy PLC (CNE)
20/01/2021 Dixons Carphone PLC (DC.)
20/01/2021 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
20/01/2021 Wh Smith PLC (SMWH)
20/01/2021 Cmc Markets PLC (CMCX)
20/01/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
20/01/2021 Burberry Group PLC (BRBY)
21/01/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
21/01/2021 Luceco PLC (LUCE)
21/01/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
21/01/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
21/01/2021 Entain PLC (ENT)
21/01/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
21/01/2021 Daily Mail and General Trust PLC (DMGT)
21/01/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
21/01/2021 Energean PLC (ENOG)
21/01/2021 AJ Bell PLC (AJB)
21/01/2021 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
22/01/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
25/01/2021 Plant Health Care PLC (PHC)
26/01/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
26/01/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
26/01/2021 Harworth Group PLC (HWG)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com