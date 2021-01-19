StockMarketWire.com - Engineering group Wood Group said it had won work from Spirit Energy to deliver of late-life solutions for the UK's Morecambe Bay gas fields.
Wood said the five-year consolidated services contract was valued at $130 million.
It would see the company work on extending field life, lowering costs and reducing carbon intensity across the hub's offshore assets in the Irish Sea and the Barrow onshore gas terminal in England.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: