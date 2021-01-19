StockMarketWire.com - Flooring and specialist construction group Mountfield said it was considering making 'structural changes' to the company as the pandemic batters its bottom line.
Mountfield said its profit for the second half would be lower than that recorded for the first half.
'As a result of the difficult trading conditions and the uncertainty as to which areas of construction will be in demand following the pandemic, the board is considering making structural changes to the group to improve shareholder value,' it added.
The pandemic has lowered demand for the construction of data centres and city office space, two areas that drove a substantial increase in Mountfield's profitability in recent years.
Although the beginning of the government's mass vaccination campaign brought hope, it was unclear what impact the pandemic would have on longer-term demand, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
