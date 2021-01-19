StockMarketWire.com - Information services company Experian reported a 10% rise in third-quarter revenue as stronger growth in North America and Latin America helped offset weakness in UK and Ireland.
For the three months ended 31 December 2020, revenue grew 10% year-on-year, with North America, Latin America and EMEA/Asia Pacific up 11% 13% and 16% respectively, while the UK and Ireland fell 2%.
North America revenue mainly reflected the contribution from Tapad, acquired in November, while revenue in Latin America was boosted by consumer services, which was up 178%.
In the UK and Ireland, trajectory in B2B had improved and the recovery had been driven by increased new business and strengthening transactions reflecting improved credit supply.
Looking ahead, the company said it expects that organic revenue growth for Q4 FY21 would be in the range of 3-to-5%, against a strong prior year comparative as we lap last year's mortgage uplift.
'For the full year ending 31 March 2021 we expect benchmark EBIT in the range of US$1,360-to-1,380 million,' it added.
At 8:05am: [LON:EXPN] Experian PLC share price was 0p at 3068p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
