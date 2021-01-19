StockMarketWire.com - Shopping centre owner Hammerson said Covid-19 restrictions in the UK, Ireland, and France as well as other parts of continental Europe continued to dent performance as Q1 rent collection was 41%.

For the first quarter, the company said it had received 41% of Q1 2021 rent, with the UK collecting 41%, France 46%, and Ireland 31%.

Since the introduction of tighter restrictions, as at 17 January, in the UK, approximately a three quarters of the company's occupiers were shut.

'Footfall has declined in line with the introduction of new restrictions, particularly across UK flagships and Ireland,' the company said.





At 8:17am: [LON:HMSO] Hammerson PLC share price was 0p at 23.05p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com