StockMarketWire.com - Tobacco giant British American Tobacco said Zafar Khan, currently head of new categories operations would succeed Alan Davy as new operations director.
Davy would step down from the board on 31st January 2021 and leave the group on 31st May 2021 to 'pursue new challenges and spend more time with his family,' the company said.
Khan started with BAT in his home country of Pakistan 24 years ago, since then he had acquired 'extensive global operations and supply chain experience, including regional operations director of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Group head of plan, service & logistics.
At 8:23am: [LON:BATS] British American Tobacco PLC share price was 0p at 2790p
